Water restriction for the town of Crow Agency

The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun. Officials warn people not to drink the water or to let it come in contact with their skin, until further notice.



KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with Crow Tribal Water Authority director Dayle Felicia who said when she arrived to the plant at 8 a.m., BIA were already closing off the road and telling her that there was a shooting at the water treatment plant.



Felicia said the facility was destroyed between the hours of 12 and 8 am. She said it appeared that someone tried to sabotage the place by lighting it on fire, but was unsuccessful. She also said bullet holes were discovered almost everywhere.



"We had three screens and they were shot up," Felicia said. "Everything. Even my desk was shot up, on the walls, the ceiling, and lights were shot out. It was just total chaos."



Felicia said they have to take every precaution for the safety of the community.



"There's an order out by the superintendent, Vienna Stewart, that you don't use the water for showering, cooking, nothing. You just leave it off until we get the test results back from Helena that says, 'Hey, it's contaminated' or B, it's safe and it's fine."



Jarred Stewart is the media liaison for Chairman Not Afraid and read a statement.



"The state of emergency has been declared by Chairman Not Afraid in response to today's incident, which he referred to as an act of terrorism of the people and the well-being of the Crow Nation."



Water is already being transported to the town due to the severity of this event. For more information, Stewart said that he will keep everyone updated on their Facebook page called Crow Tribe of Indians.