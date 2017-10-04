Gianforte welcomes administration's request for wildfire disaster assistance funding for Montana

According to a press release, the Trump administration today requested supplemental disaster assistance funding from Congress, including nearly $600 million in wildfire funding.

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte welcomed the news.

“I appreciate that the president recognizes how wildfires have ravaged Montana. After visiting fire sites throughout the summer and seeing the devastation firsthand, I have advocated federal relief for Montana. This is a great first step so that we can begin to recover and rebuild,” Gianforte said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure Montana receives the aid we need and to enact meaningful forest management reforms to improve the health of our forests and reduce the severity of future wildfires.”

Gianforte has worked to bring Washington’s attention to wildfires in Montana.

When Congress reconvened in Washington in early September from its month-long district work period, Gianforte took to the house floor to alert colleagues about what Montana was facing and the need for relief.