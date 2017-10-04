Crow Agency warns residents to not drink town's water

Bureau of Indian Affairs is warning residents in the town of Crow Agency to not drink their water.
Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.
Wyoming’s new guidelines on arming teachers and volunteers in schools was unveiled in Cody Tuesday night. Cody’s school board reviewed the Wyoming Department of Education Guidance report. School Board members were given the report Friday, but told it was embargoed until late Tuesday.
"Yeah the guy standing next to him you know, he died. That could've been my son." said Patty Grace Lacy.
For Patty Grace Lacy, she was unaware of what happened to her son Mark Lacy in Las Vegas until her daughter in law Misty contacted her to let them know they were okay.
"To this day, I see electrical storms and I hesitate...it's something that sticks with you for the rest of your life." said Aaron Larson. When he was ten years old, Aaron Larson was struck by lightning but he didn't know this would have long term effects until a year later.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
Police say the suspects took $30 cash and two pizzas.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Montana University System leaders announced today that Seth Bodnar has accepted the offer to be the next president of the University of Montana.
