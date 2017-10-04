Pizza delivery driver robbed, Billings police investigating

Billings police are investigating after a Domino's pizza delivery driver was robbed late Tuesday night.

In a press release, police say the driver was delivering pizza when he was confronted by two suspects just before midnight. It happened near 56 Prince of Wales in The Heights.

One of the suspects had a gun. The suspects took $30 cash and two pizzas.

One suspect was described as male, average height, thin, and with a black bandanna over his head. The second suspect was described similarly to suspect one.

No one is in custody yet, and the investigation is ongoing.