Severe winter weather and heavy snow on the Hi-Line near Havre have left thousands in the dark this morning.

The following schools and organizations are closed or delayed today:

Box Elder School

Rocky Boy School

Stone Child College

St. Jude Thaddeus School

First Lutheran Preschool

Chippewa Cree tribal offices

Havre Public Schools: 2 hour delay

Tribal offices are asking people to drive only in the case of an emergency. They say many roads near Rocky Boy are nearly impassable.