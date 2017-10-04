Law enforcement officers honored for acts of bravery - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Law enforcement officers honored for acts of bravery

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year. Two police officers, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, and a dispatcher were given medals for their acts of bravery in the line of duty.

It was a proud moment for law enforcement and their friends and family tonight. They gathered at City Hall to honor the brave.

"The recognition was supposed to be based and focused on the officers and our dispatcher, Brenda," Captain Mark Gye said. They did a fantastic job. Without them, this situation would've been entirely different."

On March 27th of this year, officers from various law enforcement agencies responded to a call of shots fired. All putting their personal safety at risk to resolve the situation and keep citizens in the area safe.

"We come to work every day and our mission is to serve and protect the people of the state of Montana and that's what we tried to do that night," Montana Highway Patrol officer Trevor Chase said.

The officers recognized tonight humbly said it was all in a day's work.

"I just did what I was supposed to do," Dispatcher Brenda Sell said. "Notified help."

"I was doing my job that night," Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson said.

Different officers, from different agencies, all united by their duty and brotherhood.

"Basically, you're never alone."

  • LocalMore>>

  • Law enforcement officers honored for acts of bravery

    Law enforcement officers honored for acts of bravery

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-10-04 05:02:55 GMT

    Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.

    Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.

  • Wyoming school district considers plan to arm teachers and volunteers

    Wyoming school district considers plan to arm teachers and volunteers

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-10-04 04:52:53 GMT

    Wyoming’s new guidelines on arming teachers and volunteers in schools was unveiled in Cody Tuesday night. Cody’s school board reviewed the Wyoming Department of Education Guidance report. School Board members were given the report Friday, but told it was embargoed until late Tuesday.

    Wyoming’s new guidelines on arming teachers and volunteers in schools was unveiled in Cody Tuesday night. Cody’s school board reviewed the Wyoming Department of Education Guidance report. School Board members were given the report Friday, but told it was embargoed until late Tuesday.

  • Billings mother reacts after son helped save lives in Las Vegas attack

    Billings mother reacts after son helped save lives in Las Vegas attack

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:34:13 GMT

    "Yeah the guy standing next to him you know, he died. That could've been my son." said Patty Grace Lacy.

    For Patty Grace Lacy, she was unaware of what happened to her son Mark Lacy in Las Vegas until her daughter in law Misty contacted her to let them know they were okay.

    "Yeah the guy standing next to him you know, he died. That could've been my son." said Patty Grace Lacy.

    For Patty Grace Lacy, she was unaware of what happened to her son Mark Lacy in Las Vegas until her daughter in law Misty contacted her to let them know they were okay.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:31:01 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

  • Bob Seger concert postponed due to medical concern

    Bob Seger concert postponed due to medical concern

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-10-03 19:10:39 GMT

    Bob Seger's November concert at MetraPark has been postponed. 

    Bob Seger's November concert at MetraPark has been postponed. 

  • Tribal president: Northern Cheyenne members helped victims of Las Vegas shooting

    Tribal president: Northern Cheyenne members helped victims of Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:14 AM EDT2017-10-03 08:14:36 GMT

    Two Northern Cheyenne tribal members are credited with helping victims of the shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to tribal president L.Jace Killsback. 

    Two Northern Cheyenne tribal members are credited with helping victims of the shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to tribal president L.Jace Killsback. 

  • LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting

    LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-02 22:50:32 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.  An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify. 

    LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.  An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify. 

  • Rock legend Tom Petty dies

    Rock legend Tom Petty dies

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-10-03 08:20:18 GMT

    Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American Girl." 

    Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American Girl." 

  • All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:34:28 GMT
    Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

  • Bad weather closes all roads on Rocky Boy, school canceled Tuesday

    Bad weather closes all roads on Rocky Boy, school canceled Tuesday

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-10-03 12:55:50 GMT

    All roads on Rocky Boy are closed due to bad weather and driving conditions. 

    All roads on Rocky Boy are closed due to bad weather and driving conditions. 

  • Mike Goguen - Montana's real-life Batman

    Mike Goguen - Montana's real-life Batman

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:56:03 GMT

    Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."

    Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."