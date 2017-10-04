Law enforcement officers honored for acts of bravery

Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year. Two police officers, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, and a dispatcher were given medals for their acts of bravery in the line of duty.



It was a proud moment for law enforcement and their friends and family tonight. They gathered at City Hall to honor the brave.



"The recognition was supposed to be based and focused on the officers and our dispatcher, Brenda," Captain Mark Gye said. They did a fantastic job. Without them, this situation would've been entirely different."



On March 27th of this year, officers from various law enforcement agencies responded to a call of shots fired. All putting their personal safety at risk to resolve the situation and keep citizens in the area safe.



"We come to work every day and our mission is to serve and protect the people of the state of Montana and that's what we tried to do that night," Montana Highway Patrol officer Trevor Chase said.



The officers recognized tonight humbly said it was all in a day's work.



"I just did what I was supposed to do," Dispatcher Brenda Sell said. "Notified help."



"I was doing my job that night," Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson said.



Different officers, from different agencies, all united by their duty and brotherhood.



"Basically, you're never alone."