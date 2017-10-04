Wyoming school district considers plan to arm teachers and volunteers

Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.
Wyoming’s new guidelines on arming teachers and volunteers in schools was unveiled in Cody Tuesday night. Cody’s school board reviewed the Wyoming Department of Education Guidance report. School Board members were given the report Friday, but told it was embargoed until late Tuesday.
"Yeah the guy standing next to him you know, he died. That could've been my son." said Patty Grace Lacy.
For Patty Grace Lacy, she was unaware of what happened to her son Mark Lacy in Las Vegas until her daughter in law Misty contacted her to let them know they were okay.
"To this day, I see electrical storms and I hesitate...it's something that sticks with you for the rest of your life." said Aaron Larson. When he was ten years old, Aaron Larson was struck by lightning but he didn't know this would have long term effects until a year later.
Bob Seger's November concert at MetraPark has been postponed.
Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.
Montana University System leaders announced today that Seth Bodnar has accepted the offer to be the next president of the University of Montana.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.
Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court.
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.
There are conflicting reports on the condition of rock legend Tom Petty, after he suffered an apparent heart attack at his home in California.
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
The brother of the man who is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. history says his family feels like an asteroid just hit them.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Footage released by a Nevada prisons official shows O.J. Simpson sporting a ball cap, blue denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes as he regained his freedom.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona's mayor is calling on Spain's conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to resign after Spanish riot police were seen beating and kicking people in their efforts to shut down a vote on independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia.
A military plane delivered much-needed aid to Puerto Rico Saturday. The plane arrived at San Juan International Airport Saturday morning.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
Bob Seger's November concert at MetraPark has been postponed.
Two Northern Cheyenne tribal members are credited with helping victims of the shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to tribal president L.Jace Killsback.
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.
Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American Girl."
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
All roads on Rocky Boy are closed due to bad weather and driving conditions.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
Wyoming’s new guidelines on arming teachers and volunteers in schools was unveiled in Cody Tuesday night. Cody’s school board reviewed the Wyoming Department of Education Guidance report. School Board members were given the report Friday, but told it was embargoed until late Tuesday.
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
