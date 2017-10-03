Newscast Director Wanted

Job Description: KULR-TV in the beautiful Big Sky Country of Billings, Montana is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual to direct our local newscasts. This person will be responsible for gathering, organizing, coordinating and execution of all elements involved in the production of newscasts. You must have solid technical skills and some working knowledge of TV production. You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive "can-do" attitude and be a part of a team. We will train the right person.

Duties Also Include:

- Directing newscasts

- Audio operation

- Manage studio camera crew

- Work well with newsroom producers and managers

- Must meet deadlines and work well under stress

- Possess good news judgment

- Positive "can-do" attitude and team player.

Qualifications:

- College degree preferred

- Valid driver's license

- Clean driving record

- ENPS or similar newsroom computer experience preferred

- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must

You can e-mail your cover letter and resume to pohnemus@kulr.com or mail to:

News Director

KULR

2045 Overland Avenue

Billings, MT 59102

E.O.E.