Man struck by lightning years ago now suffers from seizures

BILLINGS, Mont. -

"To this day, I see electrical storms and I hesitate...it's something that sticks with you for the rest of your life." said Aaron Larson.

When he was ten years old, Aaron Larson was struck by lightning but he didn't know this would have long term effects until a year later.

He then started suffering from seizures and underwent several tests.

That's when doctors came to the conclusion that his seizures were as a result from the lightning strike.

"It's been hard for me to deal with this," Larson said, "I've always been one of those people where I'm no different than you."

In an effort to reduce his seizures, he credits vagus nerve therapy.

Back in April, he underwent surgery to have a pacemaker device implanted under the skin of his chest.

A wire runs through the neck connecting to the nerve, providing stimulation in an event of a seizure. 

After overcoming many difficult challenges, he said he wants to educate people about his condition and even volunteers his time helping children as a member of the Al Bedoo Shrine Hospital Corps. 

"People with seizures should not hide their disability." Larson said. 

He hopes his story will inspire others and give insight to those suffering from a similiar case. 

