Man struck by lightning years ago now suffers from seizures

"Yeah the guy standing next to him you know, he died. That could've been my son." said Patty Grace Lacy.
For Patty Grace Lacy, she was unaware of what happened to her son Mark Lacy in Las Vegas until her daughter in law Misty contacted her to let them know they were okay.
"To this day, I see electrical storms and I hesitate...it's something that sticks with you for the rest of your life." said Aaron Larson. When he was ten years old, Aaron Larson was struck by lightning but he didn't know this would have long term effects until a year later.
Bob Seger's November concert at MetraPark has been postponed.
The Lockwood School District is looking to expand from a K-8 8 district to a K-12 district. A bill passed in this years legislative session gives Lockwood the opportunity to expand, but now it's up to the voters.
As we continue following the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, KULR-8 recognized this attack is a little more personal for one of our own. KULR-8's Mary Jane Belleza, is a Las Vegas native. She has been reaching out to friends family and former colleagues all day.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
Bob Seger's November concert at MetraPark has been postponed.
Two Northern Cheyenne tribal members are credited with helping victims of the shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to tribal president L.Jace Killsback.
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.
Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American Girl."
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
All roads on Rocky Boy are closed due to bad weather and driving conditions.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
