Bob Seger concert postponed due to medical concern

Bob Seger's November concert at MetraPark has been postponed.

According to MetraPark, Seger announced he would have to postpone upcoming tour dates upon receiving his doctor's orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.

"I'm so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll," said Seger. "It's a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon."

MetraPark says rescheduled dates will be announced when available. The tickets that sold for those concerts will be honored at the new dates.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band was scheduled to play at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings November 13.