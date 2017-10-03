Bob Seger concert postponed due to medical concern

Bob Seger's November concert at MetraPark has been postponed.
The Lockwood School District is looking to expand from a K-8 8 district to a K-12 district. A bill passed in this years legislative session gives Lockwood the opportunity to expand, but now it's up to the voters.
As we continue following the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, KULR-8 recognized this attack is a little more personal for one of our own. KULR-8's Mary Jane Belleza, is a Las Vegas native. She has been reaching out to friends family and former colleagues all day.
Montana State University has begun the search for a new chancellor, kicking things off Monday with a public forum.
Mass shootings can happen anywhere and at any time. So in a sleepy community like Billings, how do hospital personnel get the practice they need to ensure that they are ready if the unimaginable happens?
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
Two Northern Cheyenne tribal members are credited with helping victims of the shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to tribal president L.Jace Killsback.
Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American Girl."
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
All roads on Rocky Boy are closed due to bad weather and driving conditions.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Investigators have updated the number of firearms they found in the hotel room and home of the Las Vegas shooter. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo says officers have found 23 firearms in the Mandalay Bay hotel room of Stephen Craig Paddock and 19 firearms at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. Fasulo stresses that investigators believe Paddock was the sole shooter.
Mass shootings can happen anywhere and at any time. So in a sleepy community like Billings, how do hospital personnel get the practice they need to ensure that they are ready if the unimaginable happens?
