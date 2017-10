Multiple blood drives are happening across the state Tuesday. Many are already full, but the following locations still have openings.

Billings: Billings Donor Center, 1444 Grand Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Butte: Butte-Silver Bow First Floor Conference Room, 155 W. Granite Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can make an appointment for any of these drives, and future drives, at United Blood Services' website, bloodhero.com.