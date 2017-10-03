Tribal president: Northern Cheyenne members helped victims of Las Vegas shooting

Two Northern Cheyenne tribal members are credited with helping victims of the shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to tribal president L.Jace Killsback.

Shawnta Flatness is a registered nurse at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona who helped triage victims. Tony Chavez helped escort victims and assisted first-responders as they loaded victims into ambulances. Both are now safe and uninjured.

Here is President L. Jace Killsback's full statement: