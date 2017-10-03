Tribal president: Northern Cheyenne members helped victims of Las Vegas shooting

Two Northern Cheyenne tribal members are credited with helping victims of the shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to tribal president L.Jace Killsback.
Shawnta Flatness is a registered nurse at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona who helped triage victims. Tony Chavez helped escort victims and assisted first-responders as they loaded victims into ambulances. Both are now safe and uninjured.
Here is President L. Jace Killsback's full statement:
Late Sunday evening, a senseless act of terror occurred outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, when a heavily armed gunman killed 59 people and injured an additional 527 others who were attending a popular country music festival. Of those in attendance, were two Northern Cheyenne tribal members who came to the aid of those wounded by the shots fired. Shawnta Flatness (Northern Cheyenne,) is a registered nurse at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz., who courageously helped triage victims. Ms. Flatness not only provided medical assistance, but also stayed with the severely wounded who required immediate medical attention. Tony Chavez (Northern Cheyenne/Crow,) was also in attendance and bravely escorted victims to safety and assisted first-responders to load wounded victims into ambulances for over two hours. Family has reported that both individuals are safe and were able to leave the scene uninjured. These two Northern Cheyenne individuals have not only exemplified astounding compassion for complete strangers, but a profound level of heroism. This national tragedy occurred over 1,000 miles from our homeland, yet has found a connection to our people asthey risked their lives without hesitation to help those in need. As the President of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, I ask that our communities, districts, and families near and far come together to offer prayers and gratitude for the safety of our Cheyenne warriors — Miss Flatness and Mr. Chavez. My family and I would like to express our deepest sympathies and prayers to all of those affected by this horrific act of terrorism.
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.