Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2

Posted: Updated:

Number 8: Skyview Falcons football team got their first with since 2015 over Hellgate.

Number 7: Montana's Justin Strong finished with three interceptions, including a pick-6 against Portland State.

Number 6: A pair of nice catches from Belgrade at Billings Central, first it's Panthers' Travis Bagby making a one handed catch, followed by Rams' Chrishon Dixon goes over top the defender for the touchdown.

Number 5: Montana's Keenan Curran makes the catch behind the defender, breaks the tackle, and takes off for the touchdown in the Grizzlies' win over Portland State.

Number 4: Solid scoring on the pitch this weekend. Senior's Caleb Borgstrom makes a nice sweeping goal versus Skyview, MSU-Billings' JD Hauenstein goes way up top for a header versus Saint Martins, and MSUB's Aiden Raj takes the free kick into a header for the score.

Number 3: West's Joey Moore wins his second straight Class AA golf championship, breaking his own record with a AA record 133 score.

Number 2: Billings Central's Chrishon Dixon picks off Belgrade's quarterback at the two yard line, and takes it 98 yards back for the touchdown.

Number 1: Billings Central's Ben Voss ran for 329 rushing yards, including touchdown runs of 97, 85, 65, and 30 yards against Belgrade.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2

    Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:52:51 GMT

    Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!

    Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 10-2-17

    Grizzy Sports Report, 10-2-17

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-10-03 02:05:05 GMT

    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.  

    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.  

  • Crowd Surfing 10/1

    Crowd Surfing 10/1

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-10-02 04:47:48 GMT

    This week's Crowd Surfing is all about food! Fans often like to grab a snack at games, so we take a look!

    This week's Crowd Surfing is all about food! Fans often like to grab a snack at games, so we take a look!

    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Press Pass Pullman: Week Five

    Press Pass Pullman: Week Five

    In one of the best Press Pass Pullman episodes of the season, Mike Leach breaks down everything from Oregon's quarterback situation to what was left on the cutting room floor when he appeared on Friday Night Lights. Coach Leach also talks about where Autzen Stadium ranks among the loudest stadiums he's coached in and why you should buy a t-shirt the next time you go to In-N-Out. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review joins the program to look back on an impressive...

    In one of the best Press Pass Pullman episodes of the season, Mike Leach breaks down everything from Oregon's quarterback situation to what was left on the cutting room floor when he appeared on Friday Night Lights. Coach Leach also talks about where Autzen Stadium ranks among the loudest stadiums he's coached in and why you should buy a t-shirt the next time you go to In-N-Out. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review joins the program to look back on an impressive...

  • Jim Hayford talks about 2017 SYSA Annual Event

    Jim Hayford talks about 2017 SYSA Annual Event

    Doors open for the SYSA event at 6:00 pmDoors open for the SYSA event at 6:00 pm

    Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.

    Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.

  • Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2

    Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:52:51 GMT

    Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!

    Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!

    •   