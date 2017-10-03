Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2

Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.
This week's Crowd Surfing is all about food! Fans often like to grab a snack at games, so we take a look!
Rocky now heads into its bye week alone in third place in the Frontier Conference standings.
A week after Montana State converted 12 of its 16 third downs into first downs during a road win at North Dakota, Weber State turned the tables on the Bobcats.
In one of the best Press Pass Pullman episodes of the season, Mike Leach breaks down everything from Oregon's quarterback situation to what was left on the cutting room floor when he appeared on Friday Night Lights. Coach Leach also talks about where Autzen Stadium ranks among the loudest stadiums he's coached in and why you should buy a t-shirt the next time you go to In-N-Out. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review joins the program to look back on an impressive...
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.
Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.
"It's a great team win," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best, whose team improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the league."
A highly anticipated contest between nationally-ranked NCAA Division III football teams never materialized into a competitive game as Whitworth University could not overcome five turnovers in a 38-9 Northwest Conference football loss at Linfield College on Saturday.
The No. 16 Washington State Cougars beat the No. 5 USC Trojans 30-27, snapping a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
