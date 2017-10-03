Lockwood looks to expand to K-12 district

The Lockwood School District is looking to expand from a K-8 8 district to a K-12 district. A bill passed in this years legislative session gives Lockwood the opportunity to expand, but now it's up to the voters.
As we continue following the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, KULR-8 recognized this attack is a little more personal for one of our own. KULR-8's Mary Jane Belleza, is a Las Vegas native. She has been reaching out to friends family and former colleagues all day.
Montana State University has begun the search for a new chancellor, kicking things off Monday with a public forum.
Mass shootings can happen anywhere and at any time. So in a sleepy community like Billings, how do hospital personnel get the practice they need to ensure that they are ready if the unimaginable happens?
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Montana State University has begun the search for a new chancellor, kicking things off Monday with a public forum.
Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.
The brother of the man who is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. history says his family feels like an asteroid just hit them.
A Billings man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 500 block of Alkali Creek Road Sunday night.
Police described the suspect as a white male, 5'10',160 lbs, and wearing white latex gloves.
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.
Sgt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says around 4 pm Sunday, BPD received a call from a woman saying a man exposed himself to her child at the Walmart in the Heights.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.
There are conflicting reports on the condition of rock legend Tom Petty, after he suffered an apparent heart attack at his home in California.
