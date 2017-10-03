Lockwood looks to expand to K-12 district

The Lockwood School District is looking to expand from a K-8 8 district to a K-12 district.

A bill passed in this years legislative session gives Lockwood the opportunity to expand, but now it's up to the voters.

Two votes are required to make this dream a reality.

The first vote is a proposition to expand.

If the first vote passes, the next step is to pass a vote approving a general obligation bond.

The potential cost of a new school could be around $35 to 40-million.