MSUB holds public forum to discuss new chancellor search

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana State University has begun the search for a new chancellor, kicking things off Monday with a public forum.

MSU President Waded Cruzado asked what the community wants to see in the new chancellor.

Those in the audience said they are looking for an academic leader, not just a businessman.

They said they want someone who stresses the importance of Indian culture.

Stability was also a hot topic. Many say they want someone in the chancellor seat who doesn't just want the job, but also wants to be a part of the MSUB community.

Community members said they are happy with the work interim chancellor Ron Larsen has done, and asked if a search was even necessary.

"Quite honestly I was surprised," Cruzado said. "I thought that I was going to launch a search process so it came as a surprise the number of voices that were saying we might already have a leader among us at MSU Billings."

Although many people spoke up about Larsen being the right person for the job, an outside search is still a possibility.

One person said he believes if MSUB holds a search and still decides to pick Larsen, it only strengthens Larsen's credibility. 

Cruzado said the goal is to fill the position by July 1.

