Las Vegas shooting brings together the community

As we continue following the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, KULR-8 recognized this attack is a little more personal for one of our own.

KULR-8's Mary Jane Belleza, is a Las Vegas native.



She has been reaching out to friends family and former colleagues all day.

"You know you can tell from the look on their faces that they're very traumatized." said Denise Hernandez, a student journalist for UNLVTV.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas student journalists Denise Hernandez and James Schaeffer made their way to the MGM and Mandalay Bay to document the aftermath of this horrific massacre.

They describe the strip as empty and desolate with dozens of people still trying to get back to their hotels.

Hernandez adds, "You know, what are their chances that this would happen to them while they are on vacation. But even then, they're trying. They just want to get home at this point.""

Despite this heartbreaking tragedy, They say the community outreach is stronger than ever.

The Thomas and Mack recreation center located at UNLV is being housed as a refuge center.

Many volunteers and medical staff are working diligently to provide care.

While it will be a long road to recovery, the community is working together to stand strong and support each other in this critical time of need.

Regardless of the bloodshed... those who live here will not allow the massacre to define their community.

James Schaeffer, a student journalist for UNLVTV said, "The way that we show our attention is by showing we can move on without being affected in the slightest. I mean, sure there are going to be lives that will be changed forever and people who came here out of town will look at this with a different view, b

ut all those people will be gambling and eating and enjoying and drinking coffee. That distraction is our own form of defiance."

As weeks continue to pass more stories will pour in, we will keep you updated you on the latest news on air and online.