Legendary rocker Tom Petty hospitalized; conflicting reports on condition

LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.
There are conflicting reports on the condition of rock legend Tom Petty, after he suffered an apparent heart attack at his home in California.
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
The brother of the man who is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. history says his family feels like an asteroid just hit them.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Footage released by a Nevada prisons official shows O.J. Simpson sporting a ball cap, blue denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes as he regained his freedom.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona's mayor is calling on Spain's conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to resign after Spanish riot police were seen beating and kicking people in their efforts to shut down a vote on independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia.
A military plane delivered much-needed aid to Puerto Rico Saturday. The plane arrived at San Juan International Airport Saturday morning.
President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The brother of the man who is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. history says his family feels like an asteroid just hit them.
A Billings man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 500 block of Alkali Creek Road Sunday night.
Police described the suspect as a white male, 5'10',160 lbs, and wearing white latex gloves.
Sgt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says around 4 pm Sunday, BPD received a call from a woman saying a man exposed himself to her child at the Walmart in the Heights.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.
We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
