Legendary rocker Tom Petty hospitalized; conflicting reports on condition

UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.



Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker. CBS has since amended its story, and the trade Variety also retracted its obituary, which cited an unnamed source confirming Petty's death.



The news outlets reported Monday afternoon that Petty was dead at age 66. CBS did not cite a source in its story, but tweeted that LAPD confirmed Petty's death. CBS now says he is "clinging to life."



The reports led to the scheduling of a memorial at Petty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but that was canceled.

UPDATE: There are conflicting reports on the condition of rock legend Tom Petty, after he suffered an apparent heart attack at his home in California.

TMZ reports a chaplain was called to Petty's hospital room, and the family has a do not resuscitate order on Tom. The celebrity news website says they were told the singer is not expected to live throughout the day, but he's still clinging to life.

UPDATE At this time, Tom's still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer's death is inaccurate https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 pic.twitter.com/drKY64eG1z — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

Previously reported:

CBS News and TMZ report Tom Petty has died at the age of 66.

Petty was hospitalized after being found unconscious at his Malibu home from an apparent heart attack. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support. According to TMZ, Petty had no brain activity and the decision was made to pull life support and he was pronounced dead.

