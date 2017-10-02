Governor Bullock orders flags be flown at half staff out of respect to Las Vegas victims

Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Tester Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

(Big Sandy, Mont.)–U.S. Senator Jon Tester today issued the following statement in response to the shooting in Las Vegas:

“There are no words that can capture the devastating loss, overwhelming anger and deep sorrow that we all feel today. In times of horrific tragedy, the strength of this nation is tested, and it's my hope that we can rise together, lift our neighbors up, and emerge stronger with healing in our hearts.”

Attorney General Fox Releases Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Tim Fox released the following statement regarding Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas:

“The horror of Sunday night will be forever burned into this country’s memory. While acts of evil test our resolve, we must stand firm against hate and violence, and join together to combat those who wish to harm our citizens. My thoughts and prayers go out to those who’ve been injured, as well as to the friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

Waking up to the horrifying news out of Vegas — I’m praying for the victims, their families and the brave first responders. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) October 2, 2017

A senseless act of violence that is difficult to comprehend. God bless the emergency service members who responded to help save lives. — Mike Enzi (@SenatorEnzi) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their family members affected by the terrible tragedy in #LasVegas. — Mike Enzi (@SenatorEnzi) October 2, 2017