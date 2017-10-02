Governor Bullock orders flags be flown at half staff out of resp - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Governor Bullock orders flags be flown at half staff out of respect to Las Vegas victims

Posted: Updated:

Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th.

Tester Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

(Big Sandy, Mont.)–U.S. Senator Jon Tester today issued the following statement in response to the shooting in Las Vegas:

“There are no words that can capture the devastating loss, overwhelming anger and deep sorrow that we all feel today. In times of horrific tragedy, the strength of this nation is tested, and it's my hope that we can rise together, lift our neighbors up, and emerge stronger with healing in our hearts.”

Attorney General Fox Releases Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Tim Fox released the following statement regarding Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas:

“The horror of Sunday night will be forever burned into this country’s memory. While acts of evil test our resolve, we must stand firm against hate and violence, and join together to combat those who wish to harm our citizens. My thoughts and prayers go out to those who’ve been injured, as well as to the friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

  • MontanaMore>>

  • UPDATE: Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas

    UPDATE: Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-10-02 18:04:23 GMT

    A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

  • Montana Man survives Las Vegas shooting

    Montana Man survives Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-10-02 17:43:12 GMT

    We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

    We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

  • Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Las Vegas victims

    Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Las Vegas victims

    Monday, October 2 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-10-02 17:24:36 GMT

    With an estimated 58 dead in the Las Vegas concert shooting and another 500 injured, Montana's Governor is ordering all flags flown to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on October 6. 

    With an estimated 58 dead in the Las Vegas concert shooting and another 500 injured, Montana's Governor is ordering all flags flown to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on October 6. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Governor Bullock orders flags be flown at half staff out of respect to Las Vegas victims

    Governor Bullock orders flags be flown at half staff out of respect to Las Vegas victims

    Monday, October 2 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-10-02 17:03:26 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

    Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

  • Forever 21, Taco Bell collaborate on new clothing collection

    Forever 21, Taco Bell collaborate on new clothing collection

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-09-30 03:48:07 GMT
    Come next month, Taco Bell and Forever 21 will be rolling out a fashion line together. The fast-food chain and the bargain-fashion retailer are teaming up to offer clothes inspired by graphics that each brand is known for, such as a tank top designed to look like a packet of Taco Bell's signature fire sauce. The collection will be available beginning October 11th in Forever 21 stores and online at www.Forever21.com.
    Come next month, Taco Bell and Forever 21 will be rolling out a fashion line together. The fast-food chain and the bargain-fashion retailer are teaming up to offer clothes inspired by graphics that each brand is known for, such as a tank top designed to look like a packet of Taco Bell's signature fire sauce. The collection will be available beginning October 11th in Forever 21 stores and online at www.Forever21.com.

  • Racial slur written on dorm door in Sheridan College

    Racial slur written on dorm door in Sheridan College

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-09-30 03:12:39 GMT

    A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard. 

    A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard. 

    •   