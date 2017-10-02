Governor Bullock orders flags be flown at half staff out of respect to Las Vegas victims

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
The brother of the man who is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. history says his family feels like an asteroid just hit them.
The walk to end Alzheimer's at ZooMontana this afternoon drew hundreds of people who came either to show support, volunteer, or participate in the event.
A Billings man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 500 block of Alkali Creek Road Sunday night.
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
With an estimated 58 dead in the Las Vegas concert shooting and another 500 injured, Montana's Governor is ordering all flags flown to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on October 6.
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
As news spread of Sunday night's horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Montana's delegates offered prayers and commented on the atrocities committed. Governor Steve Bullock ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following the president's orders this morning. He sent out a prayer for victims early this morning.
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
The brother of the man who is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. history says his family feels like an asteroid just hit them.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Footage released by a Nevada prisons official shows O.J. Simpson sporting a ball cap, blue denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes as he regained his freedom.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona's mayor is calling on Spain's conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to resign after Spanish riot police were seen beating and kicking people in their efforts to shut down a vote on independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia.
A military plane delivered much-needed aid to Puerto Rico Saturday. The plane arrived at San Juan International Airport Saturday morning.
President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A Billings man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 500 block of Alkali Creek Road Sunday night.
Police described the suspect as a white male, 5'10',160 lbs, and wearing white latex gloves.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 58 dead, 500+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds. All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history.
Sgt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says around 4 pm Sunday, BPD received a call from a woman saying a man exposed himself to her child at the Walmart in the Heights.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
