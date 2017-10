The Flathead County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in motorcycle crash on Saturday, September 30.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jordan Munoz from Kalispell. He was the driver of a motorcycle involved in a single vehicle crash on Highway 206, just north of Jensen Road near Kalispell.

Munoz was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.