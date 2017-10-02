Billings police searching for robbery suspect - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings police searching for robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings Police say they're looking for an overnight robbery suspect.   

It happened just after 2 Monday morning at the Holiday Store at 105 Broadwater Avenue.

The male employee and customer reported one man entered the store and displayed a handgun. He then demanded money, and the clerk handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee and customer weren't hurt. They described the suspect as a white male, 5'10',160 lbs, and wearing white latex gloves.

Police say the suspect ran away. Officers haven't found him yet. 

The investigation is ongoing.