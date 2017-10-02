One dead in Billings motorcycle crash - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

One dead in Billings motorcycle crash

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Billings man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 500 block of Alkali Creek Road Sunday night. 

According to a news release, officers determined the crash involved just one vehicle. 

Witnesses told Billings Police the driver of the motorcycle, a 67 year old male, laid the motorcycle on it's side for an unknown reason, skidding to a stop. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injures. 

The crash is under investigation.

