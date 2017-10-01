Man allegedly exposes himself to child at Heights Walmart

Sgt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says around 4 pm Sunday, BPD received a call from a woman saying a man exposed himself to her child at the Walmart in the Heights.

Sgt. Lennick said, at this time, there is no suspect.

There was no one around to witness the incident to give officers an accurate description.

Sgt. Lennick said officers went through the cameras, but could not see the person.