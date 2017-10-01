Walk to end Alzheimer's reaches its goal - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Walk to end Alzheimer's reaches its goal

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The walk to end Alzheimer's at ZooMontana this afternoon drew hundreds of people who came either to show support, volunteer, or participate in the event.

KULR 8 spoke with Lynn Mullowney Cabrera who is the executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Montana Chapter and said an event like this is immeasurable in its ability to impact the disease. She said an event like this increases awareness about a disease that lives in the shadows. She said awareness will let those who suffer know they're not alone.

"For folks, many of them who have been dealing with all of the devastating aspects of this disease to come out and realize that there's a community that cares," Mullowney Cabrera said. "They're not in this alone and they never will be because the Alzheimer's Association's here to help."

KULR 8 also spoke with Patty Hamilton whose team has walked in the event for the past 5 years. She said her team consists of 17 family members and said they all have a reason to walk.

"We lost our mom to Alzheimer's in January of 2016 so we know what kind of a cost it's had," Hamilton said.

Mullowney Cabrera said the goal for the amount of guests was around 834 and the event held well over a thousand people. She also said their goal for the amount of money raised was $111,000 which is about $16,000 ahead of last year's and she believes they will accomplish that goal.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Walk to end Alzheimer's reaches its goal

    Walk to end Alzheimer's reaches its goal

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-10-02 04:51:34 GMT

    The walk to end Alzheimer's at ZooMontana this afternoon drew hundreds of people who came either to show support, volunteer, or participate in the event.

    The walk to end Alzheimer's at ZooMontana this afternoon drew hundreds of people who came either to show support, volunteer, or participate in the event.

  • One dead in Billings motorcycle crash

    One dead in Billings motorcycle crash

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-10-02 04:46:47 GMT

    A Billings man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 500 block of Alkali Creek Road Sunday night.  

    A Billings man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the 500 block of Alkali Creek Road Sunday night.  

  • Man allegedly exposes himself to child at Heights Walmart

    Man allegedly exposes himself to child at Heights Walmart

    Sunday, October 1 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-10-02 03:21:02 GMT

    Sgt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says around 4 pm Sunday, BPD received a call from a woman saying a man exposed himself to her child at the Walmart in the Heights.  

    Sgt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says around 4 pm Sunday, BPD received a call from a woman saying a man exposed himself to her child at the Walmart in the Heights.  

    •   

  • Most Popular