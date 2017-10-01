Walk to end Alzheimer's reaches its goal

The walk to end Alzheimer's at ZooMontana this afternoon drew hundreds of people who came either to show support, volunteer, or participate in the event.



KULR 8 spoke with Lynn Mullowney Cabrera who is the executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Montana Chapter and said an event like this is immeasurable in its ability to impact the disease. She said an event like this increases awareness about a disease that lives in the shadows. She said awareness will let those who suffer know they're not alone.

"For folks, many of them who have been dealing with all of the devastating aspects of this disease to come out and realize that there's a community that cares," Mullowney Cabrera said. "They're not in this alone and they never will be because the Alzheimer's Association's here to help."



KULR 8 also spoke with Patty Hamilton whose team has walked in the event for the past 5 years. She said her team consists of 17 family members and said they all have a reason to walk.



"We lost our mom to Alzheimer's in January of 2016 so we know what kind of a cost it's had," Hamilton said.



Mullowney Cabrera said the goal for the amount of guests was around 834 and the event held well over a thousand people. She also said their goal for the amount of money raised was $111,000 which is about $16,000 ahead of last year's and she believes they will accomplish that goal.