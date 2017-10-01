MSUB to host forum discussing search for new Chancellor - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

MSUB to host forum discussing search for new Chancellor

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana State University Billings is looking for it's next Chancellor. Monday, MSU President Waded Cruzado will host a forum on the search.

This forum will be Monday afternoon from 3 to 4 at MSUB's library room, and is open to the public.

President Cruzado would like to hear from the community about their hopes and aspirations for MSUB's new chancellor. 

