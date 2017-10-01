OJ Simpson released from prison - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

OJ Simpson released from prison

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Footage released by a Nevada prisons official shows O.J. Simpson sporting a ball cap, blue denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes as he regained his freedom.

Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. He had served nine years for a botched hotel room heist in Las Vegas.

"I don't have any information on where he's going," said Keast, who watched Simpson sign paperwork shortly before being freed. Photographs released by Keast showed Simpson, seated at a table, signing the documents as others watched.

The brief video released on social media shows Simpson being told to "come on out" by a prison staffer. He could be seen responding "OK" as he left through an open door, wearing a ball cap, denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes. The footage then showed a nighttime scene of a darkened street apparently outside the prison.

