Barcelona mayor urges Spanish PM Rajoy to resign

By Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona's mayor is calling on Spain's conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to resign after Spanish riot police were seen beating and kicking people in their efforts to shut down a vote on independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia.

Mayor Ada Colau told TV3 that "Rajoy has been a coward, hiding behind the prosecutors and courts. Today he crossed all the red lines with the police actions against normal people, old people, families who were defending their fundamental rights."

She adds that "It seems obvious to me that Mariano Rajoy should resign."

Colau also says, after the violence Sunday, Catalonia has "earned the right to demand" a proper vote on independence from Spain. She says "the European Union must take a stand on what has happened in Catalonia."

Officials say at least 465 people and 11 police were injured Sunday.

