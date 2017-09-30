Free children's screen at RiverStone Health Center

Twice a year, RiverStone health Center partners with Al Bedoo Hospital Corps to provide a free orthopaedic screening clinic for selected children.

Once a child goes through the clinic screening, they are referred to one of the doctors at the hospital. Once they are scheduled for their visit the patient and a guardian is put in contact with the shrine where their travel expenses are paid for.

As an active volunteer for the past four years, Vice Chairman of the Al Bedoo Hospital Corps Ron Swenson said their work is nonstop and they are always on the lookout to help.

He emphasized that no child is turned away regardless if the family can pay or not.

They also coordinate events to raise donations and awareness year round.

Although Swenson says he helps kids every year through the program...one memorable encounter proves it's worth the effort.

"This year down at the st. Patrick's day parade, I was riding in the rescue van on the passenger's side. I was just waving to the side. All of the sudden, a lady grabbed my hand and she says thank you, thank you for helping my little daughter," Swenson said. "She held on to my hand for almost half a block and it totally overwhelmed me. So, the passion i have to help these people is the main reason why I do it. It's just a lot of fun and everybody has that desire. "

Children up to 18 years old are eligible for care and acceptance as a patient is based solely on a child's medical needs.