Free children's screen at RiverStone Health Center

Twice a year, RiverStone health Center partners with Al Bedoo Hospital Corps to provide a free orthopaedic screening clinic for selected children. Once a child goes through the clinic screening, they are referred to one of the doctors at the hospital. Once they are scheduled for their visit the patient and a guardian is put in contact with the shrine where their travel expenses are paid for. As an active volunteer for the past four years, Vice Chairman of the Al Bedoo Ho...
A military plane delivered much-needed aid to Puerto Rico Saturday. The plane arrived at San Juan International Airport Saturday morning.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is working on choosing the next president of the University of Montana.
Today is National Public Lands Day! To encourage people to get outside and visit their local public lands, all federal public lands and many state lands are free today.
"Our kids are suffering. Our Elders are suffering," said Crow Tribal member BethYana Pease. "
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store. As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
