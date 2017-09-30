Aid arrives to Puerto Rico, Trump slams Puerto Rico Mayor in tweets

A military plane delivered much-needed aid to Puerto Rico Saturday.

The plane arrived at San Juan International Airport Saturday morning.

On board were supplies like food, fuel and medicine.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans have finally started getting water and food rations, but many remain cut off from basic necessities.

Friday the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, slammed the federal government's response to Hurricane Maria saying "we are dying and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy."

Many people across the island, especially outside the capital, have been unable to get water, gas or generator fuel, even as military trucks full of supplies began to reach some remote parts of the island.

White house officials have said they want to do everything they can to bring additional supplies to the island.

However, President Donald Trump unleashed a series of tweets this morning criticizing the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital city for bashing the Trump administration's hurricane response efforts.

So at six-nineteen Saturday morning, Trump shot back saying:

"The mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the democrats that you must be nasty to trump. Such poor leadership ability by the mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. Ten-thousand federal workers now on the island doing a fantastic job."

About an hour later the mayor responded with her own tweets saying, "the goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our true colors. We cannot be distracted by anything else."