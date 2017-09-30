University of Montana regents to discuss president finalists

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Regents is working on choosing the next president of the University of Montana.

The board plans a teleconference to discuss finalists. The Missoulian reports the teleconference could take place Tuesday.

Board of Regents chairwoman Fran Albrecht says the board wants to deliberate as a group.

The finalists are Andy Feinstein, of San Jose State University, Seth Bodnar, of General Electric, Chuck Ambrose, of the University of Central Missouri, and Mirta Marti, formerly of Fort Hays State University.

Former higher education commissioner Sheila Stearns has been acting president since Royce Engstrom resigned in December.

