Montana celebrates National Public Land Day

By KULR-8 News Staff
Today is National Public Lands Day! To encourage people to get outside and visit their local public lands, all federal public lands and many state lands are free today.

This includes Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park.

Many people are spending the day giving back to public lands with activities like picking up trash, pulling invasive species, and helping with trail maintenance.

A fun fact for the holiday, according to the National Environmental Education Foundation, more than 30-percent of America's land is public land!

