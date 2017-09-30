Montana celebrates National Public Land Day

Today is National Public Lands Day! To encourage people to get outside and visit their local public lands, all federal public lands and many state lands are free today.

Come next month, Taco Bell and Forever 21 will be rolling out a fashion line together. The fast-food chain and the bargain-fashion retailer are teaming up to offer clothes inspired by graphics that each brand is known for, such as a tank top designed to look like a packet of Taco Bell's signature fire sauce. The collection will be available beginning October 11th in Forever 21 stores and online at www.Forever21.com.