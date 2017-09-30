Friday Night Blitz Highlights and Scores 9/29

Big Sandy 56, North Star 26
Big Timber 14, Jefferson (Boulder) 13
Bigfork 44, Thompson Falls 0
Billings Central 49, Belgrade 21
Billings Senior 49, Missoula Big Sky 14
Billings Skyview 27, Missoula Hellgate 7
Billings West 56, Butte 53, 2OT
Bridger 58, Shields Valley 7
Centerville 62, Fort Benton 40
Chinook 34, Simms 14
Choteau 62, Box Elder 0
Circle 72, Scobey-Opheim 50
Columbia Falls 42, Browning 6
Columbus 21, Three Forks 20
Cut Bank 42, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 6
Eureka 51, Missoula Loyola 28
Fairfield 42, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 7
Fairview 66, Culbertson 14
Flint Creek 54, Twin Bridges 0
Florence 40, Anaconda 28
Forsyth 52, Broadus 8
Frenchtown 35, Butte Central 14
Hamilton 48, Corvallis 0
Harlem def. Poplar, forfeit
Helena 49, Great Falls 14
Helena Capital 35, Great Falls Russell 0
Huntley Project 37, Baker 0
Kalispell Flathead 14, Bozeman 7
Kalispell Glacier 48, Missoula Sentinel 23
Laurel 20, Glendive 0
Lewistown (Fergus) 20, Hardin 0
Manhattan 59, Red Lodge 0
Miles City 48, Livingston 0
Mon-Dak 57, Terry 6
Polson 37, Libby 6
Roundup 48, Wolf Point 12
Seeley-Swan 60, Clark Fork 56
Shelby 57, Conrad 0
Shepherd 14, Colstrip 6
Sidney 54, Havre 14
Troy def. Hot Springs, forfeit
Valier 40, Geraldine/Highwood 38
Whitefish 24, Ronan 23
Whitehall 26, Townsend 14
