Friday Night Blitz Highlights and Scores 9/29

Friday Night Blitz Highlights and Scores 9/29

Big Sandy 56, North Star 26
    
Big Timber 14, Jefferson (Boulder) 13
    
Bigfork 44, Thompson Falls 0
    
Billings Central 49, Belgrade 21
    
Billings Senior 49, Missoula Big Sky 14
    
Billings Skyview 27, Missoula Hellgate 7
    
Billings West 56, Butte 53, 2OT
    
Bridger 58, Shields Valley 7
    
Centerville 62, Fort Benton 40
    
Chinook 34, Simms 14
    
Choteau 62, Box Elder 0
    
Circle 72, Scobey-Opheim 50
    
Columbia Falls 42, Browning 6
    
Columbus 21, Three Forks 20
    
Cut Bank 42, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 6
    
Eureka 51, Missoula Loyola 28
    
Fairfield 42, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 7
    
Fairview 66, Culbertson 14
    
Flint Creek 54, Twin Bridges 0
    
Florence 40, Anaconda 28
    
Forsyth 52, Broadus 8
    
Frenchtown 35, Butte Central 14
    
Hamilton 48, Corvallis 0
    
Harlem def. Poplar, forfeit
    
Helena 49, Great Falls 14
    
Helena Capital 35, Great Falls Russell 0
    
Huntley Project 37, Baker 0
    
Kalispell Flathead 14, Bozeman 7
    
Kalispell Glacier 48, Missoula Sentinel 23
    
Laurel 20, Glendive 0
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 20, Hardin 0
    
Manhattan 59, Red Lodge 0
    
Miles City 48, Livingston 0
    
Mon-Dak 57, Terry 6
    
Polson 37, Libby 6
    
Roundup 48, Wolf Point 12
    
Seeley-Swan 60, Clark Fork 56
    
Shelby 57, Conrad 0
    
Shepherd 14, Colstrip 6
    
Sidney 54, Havre 14
    
Troy def. Hot Springs, forfeit
    
Valier 40, Geraldine/Highwood 38
    
Whitefish 24, Ronan 23
    
Whitehall 26, Townsend 14