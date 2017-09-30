Crow Tribe and Northern Cheyenne Tribe walk for two days in Unit - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Crow Tribe and Northern Cheyenne Tribe walk for two days in Unity Peace Walk

BUSBY, Mont. -

"Our kids are suffering. Our Elders are suffering," said Crow Tribal member BethYana Pease.

"Our ancestors walked back from Oklahoma and that's not a fictional story," Said Northern Cheyenne tribal member Geofredo Littlebird. "That's a true story. And so it'd be easy to walk from Custer Battlefield through here."

"If we do this and we come together and we show the world, show Montana and show the country we are together and we can work together to change things, then my child's gonna have a better life," Pease said.

The Unity walk started at the Little Bighorn Battlefield and ends at the Little Wolf Capitol Building.

The Northern Cheyenne and Crow Tribes have come together to silently protest the violence and drug abuse present in their communities.

"We want to raise that awareness and we want people to know and if we can all come together, that's why we're calling it a unity walk," Littlebird said. 

