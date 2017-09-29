Forever 21, Taco Bell collaborate on new clothing collection

A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store. As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.
After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store. As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
Montana's minimum wage is increasing 15 cents an hour to $8.30 on Jan. 1. State law requires the Department of Labor and Industry to adjust the minimum wage based on the rate of inflation.
Montana's minimum wage is increasing 15 cents an hour to $8.30 on Jan. 1. State law requires the Department of Labor and Industry to adjust the minimum wage based on the rate of inflation.
President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.
President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.
Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room.
NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.
A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store. As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.
After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store. As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!