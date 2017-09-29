Forever 21, Taco Bell collaborate on new clothing collection - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Forever 21, Taco Bell collaborate on new clothing collection

By NBC News

Come next month, Taco Bell and Forever 21 will be rolling out a fashion line together. The fast-food chain and the bargain-fashion retailer are teaming up to offer clothes inspired by graphics that each brand is known for, such as a tank top designed to look like a packet of Taco Bell's signature fire sauce. The collection will be available beginning October 11th in Forever 21 stores and online at www.Forever21.com.

