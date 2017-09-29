Montana minimum wage increasing to $8.30 an hour in January - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana minimum wage increasing to $8.30 an hour in January

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's minimum wage is increasing 15 cents an hour to $8.30 on Jan. 1.
    
State law requires the Department of Labor and Industry to adjust the minimum wage based on the rate of inflation. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 1.939 percent between August 2016 and August 2017. The state minimum wage is increased by that percentage, rounded to the nearest five cents.
    
Gov. Steve Bullock says the increase will help ensure minimum wage workers don't fall behind.
    
The job categories with the largest number of minimum wage workers are accommodations and food, followed by retail trade.

