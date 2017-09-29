Montana minimum wage increasing to $8.30 an hour in January

A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
Montana's minimum wage is increasing 15 cents an hour to $8.30 on Jan. 1. State law requires the Department of Labor and Industry to adjust the minimum wage based on the rate of inflation.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store. As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.
