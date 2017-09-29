Montana minimum wage increasing to $8.30 an hour in January

Come next month, Taco Bell and Forever 21 will be rolling out a fashion line together. The fast-food chain and the bargain-fashion retailer are teaming up to offer clothes inspired by graphics that each brand is known for, such as a tank top designed to look like a packet of Taco Bell's signature fire sauce. The collection will be available beginning October 11th in Forever 21 stores and online at www.Forever21.com.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria have passed but there is still much help that is needed in the areas hit. Food is one of the number one things on the minds of those affected. The Billings Army Navy Surplus store finds itself in the position to fill the needs of people who are opening their hearts and wallets to help. The Hurricanes have not directly affected people in Montana but they continue to show support. The Army Navy store in Billings they've seen a surplus of people order...

MSUB is seeing an increase in enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year after seeing a trend of declining enrollment. The numbers are trending up from one year ago but not as much as the University would like. When enrollment from MSUB and City College is combined there is a total of 4,401 students enrolled. That is up from the 4,366 students enrolled last year. When you break enrollment down between the two campuses you can see that enrollment for the MSUB campus has actually droppe...