Racial slur written on dorm door in Sheridan college

A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her doorm door with a racial slur written on a white board.

Lynelle Shakespeare posted the picture on Facebook, saying her daughter Whisper SunRhodes and her roommate went to Walmart and came back to the racial slur written on their dorm door.

Her daughter attends Sheridan College in Sheridan Wyoming and Lynelle says she immediately talked with Paul Young, president of Sheridan

College about this matter. She tells me the school is working to find the culprit and they are currently conducting an investigation.

But until that person is caught she says she worries about her daughter attending the school.

"This school has put fear in me. They've made my worst fear come true. I said somebody hates my daughter. Somebody doesn't

like my daughter because of who she is and if you're going to keep that person here when you catch them, then I might as well pull her out or

talk to somebody because they threatnened her. It's dangerous and I'm not willing to take my daughter's safety to that level." Shakespeare said.

We did reach out to Sheridan College regarding this incident and they were not able to make

a comment at this time but they say they are aware of this issue.