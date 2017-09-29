Army Navy Surplus Store fills orders of MREs for hurricane relief

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria have passed but there is still much help that is needed in the areas hit. Food is one of the number one things on the minds of those affected.

The Billings Army Navy Surplus store finds itself in the position to fill the needs of people who are opening their hearts and wallets to help.

The Hurricanes have not directly affected people in Montana but they continue to show support. The Army Navy store in Billings they've seen a surplus of people ordering MREs, Meals Ready to Eat, to be able to send to people who are in need of food in the hurricane affected areas.

The Billings Army Navy store is one of the few with online ordering. The addition of online ordering has allowed for non-profits and others to order MREs for delivery in Hurricane disaster areas according to store owner Eddie Schmidt. The store in Billings also offers to ship the supplies to affected areas for customers that want to help.

MREs are typically eaten by US soldiers in the field but can also be used in situations of disaster due to their long shelf life and non-heat requirements.

Eddie had this to say about shipping out MREs, "Those places are very remote its ship or plane only. It's hard to get goods there but I know all the different agencies have really gone to town. They're moving product as fast as they can. It truly is the easiest food source for those folks. It's foolproof, requires no heat, shelf stable, it's a great thing."