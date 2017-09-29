Army Navy Surplus Store fills orders of MREs for hurricane relief

A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a white board.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a white board.
After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store. As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.
After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store. As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.
A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.
A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a white board.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a white board.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is in hot water after Politico uncovered his expensive noncommercial flight. In June, Zinke charted a $12,000 flight between Las Vegas and Montana, The Washington Post reports.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is in hot water after Politico uncovered his expensive noncommercial flight. In June, Zinke charted a $12,000 flight between Las Vegas and Montana, The Washington Post reports.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.
A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
A small town business owner is making a big statement by boycotting NFL games, as player protests continue.
Get your java on for National Coffee Day!
Get your java on for National Coffee Day!
LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother shaken by a car crash that could've taken the lives of her little boys has an important message for parents: Buckle up your kids. Every single time. Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a shocking photo on Facebook showing her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly untouched car seats sitting beside it. Rabberman says those Chicco and Graco models protected her 6-week-old and 3-
LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother shaken by a car crash that could've taken the lives of her little boys has an important message for parents: Buckle up your kids. Every single time. Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a shocking photo on Facebook showing her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly untouched car seats sitting beside it. Rabberman says those Chicco and Graco models protected her 6-week-old and 3-