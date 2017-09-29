Montana State University Billings sees increase in enrollment - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana State University Billings sees increase in enrollment

Posted:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

MSUB is seeing an increase in enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year after seeing a trend of declining enrollment. The numbers are trending up from one year ago but not as much as the University would like.

When enrollment from MSUB and City College is combined there is a total of 4,401 students enrolled. That is up from the 4,366 students enrolled last year.

When you break enrollment down between the two campuses you can see that enrollment for the MSUB campus has actually dropped more than 4 percent from one year ago. This year the MSUB campus has 2,830 students enrolled.

City College has seen a 12 percent increase in enrollment from last year. They currently have 1,571 students enrolled for the year.

Interim Chancellor Dr. Ron Larson said the University is working especially hard to retain students year to year. The University spent the summer researching why students did not re-enroll. Dr. Larson said, "Some of them had run out of financial aid so what can we do to help that? Some of them had run into various barriers, that some of them were kind of silly and some of them kind of beyond our ability to do anything about but it was a conscious effort to find out what's causing hindrances for our students in time to register and get all of those barriers out of the way if we can and then help them to get back."

MSUB has seen an increase in the number of local students enrolled from Yellowstone County for the first time in three years. The campus is also more diverse with Native American enrollment up 10 percent.

  • Most Popular