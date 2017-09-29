Log Cabin bakery sells out on their last day - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Log Cabin bakery sells out on their last day

BILLINGS, Mont. -

After being open for almost a decade, the Log Cabin bakery sold a record breaking 150 dozen donuts on their last day in store.

As the lines continued to grow at Log Cabin bakery, many people were shocked to find that their favorite spot is permanently closing down.

Dick Zier, who regularly comes in every Tuesday and Thursday for a quick pick me up is sad to see the place go. 

"One of the things I like is the service I get here and the grief I get when I walk through the door when I walk in this place. It will be missed. It's a 

legend in town." Zier said.

Owner Helen Brown and her mother Lorraine Evangeline are still doing some last minute preparations before they close up and their niece Angela Allen says the phone lines have been ringing nonstop. 

Their niece, Angela Allen is also busy making last minute orders.

"The last years have been great, we've been wanting to do something like this with our family for a really long time, so when we got the opportunity to buy it, my aunt and my grandma took it and it's been a wonderful ride." said Allen. 

If you were unable to stop by today to grab a treat, don't worry you still have until tomorrow. 

Allen adds, "Also everybody that's come in today since we've sold out, we have given them the option to pre-order their donuts. So, a lot of people are going to show up at farmer's market to get their last doughnut since we ran out today. 

As for Helen and Lorraine, they say while closing up the shop is one of the hardest things they had to do, they are grateful for the community support and are excited for their next adventure. 

