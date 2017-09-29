Health secretary Tom Price resigns amid travel flap

President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump issued a new order, revising his controversial travel ban.
A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her dress was in violation of the school dress code.
A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler "accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged" about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Get your java on for National Coffee Day!
LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother shaken by a car crash that could've taken the lives of her little boys has an important message for parents: Buckle up your kids. Every single time. Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a shocking photo on Facebook showing her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly untouched car seats sitting beside it. Rabberman says those Chicco and Graco models protected her 6-week-old and 3-
Billings' Log Cabin Bakery is closing its doors. They announced the closure in a Facebook post Wednesday evening: Log Cabin Bakery
Billings Clinic is the first in Billings to offer a new pain management option for mothers going into labor.
