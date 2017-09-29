Car chase leads to two-vehicle crash, suspect at large

A car chase that began around 7:30 Thursday night ended up in Downtown Billings where a serious crash occurred.



A car for suspected drug activity was being chased by Montana Highway Patrol. The driver of the suspected vehicle turned onto a one-way street and hit another vehicle. The driver of the suspected vehicle took off on foot while the other two passengers in that vehicle stayed to get medical help.



The female driver of the other vehicle also had injuries and police said she is a minor. Police said it is a high possibility that she sustained a concussion. They also said the suspect driver is still at large. Authorities believe they know the identity of the suspect, but they want to make sure before they release his name. The suspect is on foot wearing a red sweater and shorts.