Throwback Thursday: Chris Horn

We look back on the only player in Rocky Mountain College football history to make the NFL, wide receiver Chris Horn. After earning All American honors with the Bears and two Frontier Conference championships, the road to the NFL began in 1998. Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.

