Throwback Thursday: Chris Horn

Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy is speaking at the Carroll College men’s basketball fundraiser banquet.
At one o'clock, every Monday for eight straight months, Little's Lanes in Great Falls stays loud and packed inside the bowling alley. Over 60 men and women apart of sixteen teams are dropping bowling balls and knocking down pins on all of the lanes.
Helena High football held on for the 28-27 win at CMR in the season opener and this week the Bengals visit the 2016 AA state champion.
From last to first. That's been the motto of the Great Falls Voyagers after they were beat around during the first half of the season, only to come back in the second half, clinch a spot in playoffs, and beat the Missoula Osprey in the first game of the Northern Division series on Sunday.
The gates of Nelson Stadium are locked for now and Carroll College football fans won’t have another game to attend until the calendar flips to October.
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Running Back Elijah Lee join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks show to discuss the tough loss to Eastern Washington and moving on to face Portland State. Riley Corcoran has the call of the game featuring the hail mary to Justin Calhoun. Ben Wineman updates us on all the other fall sports at UM.
A cool down in Montana this past week before a warm up this week is the subject of this week's Crowd Surfing.
Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.
The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr.
The No. 8/9 EWU football team will play its Big Sky Conference home opener on Saturday (Sept. 30) when the Jody Sears and Paul Wulff coached Sacramento State Hornets visit for a 1:35 p.m. game at "The Inferno."
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.
Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year’s Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.
Pelluer is one of 181 semifinalists for the award that recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
WSU's last win over USC in Martin Stadium came in 2002, 30-27 in overtime. The Cougars' last win over a ranked Trojan team was the 2013 matchup.
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.
