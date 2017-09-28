Lockwood student in tears after school says NO to the dress

A sixth grade student at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood spent part of her picture day in tears after learning that her outfit was in violation of the school dress code.

Melissa Armington shared the story and a picture of her distraught daughter on Facebook Thursday. Armington tells KULR-8 that she was informed that her daughter would have to change clothes or go home.

The issue; Vegas' dress did not come with sleeves.

According to page 33 of the student code of conduct the dress code states in bold and underlined: "All shirts must have sleeves."

Principal Gordan Klasna was in Washington D.C. Thursday. He spoke with KULR-8 by phone to explain the reasoning behind the school district's sleeve policy.

Klasna says that in the past both male and female students would show up wearing distracting attire. In the case of boys, muscle shirts would be worn with sleeves removed creating large holes on either side of the shirt. In the case of girls, often times bra straps would be exposed.

The school board adopted the sleeve policy in an effort to be fair to both sexes.

Klasna says, "We said you know what... All shirts are going to have sleeves and that would cover both problems with the arm holes of the shirts that the boys are wearing and also girls that were showing their under garments that are part of our dress code as well."

Vegas Armington says she understands the spirit of the dress code. "I understand the thumb length and the bra thing up here, but I don't understand the shoulders. It's just a shoulder."

And Melissa Armington takes things a step further. "It's not appropriate to sexualize the girls or even some of the guys." Armington continues saying; "You don't sexualize them. You're focus should be on your education, not what everybody else is wearing. What I wear, what everybody wears should not be the focus."

Principal Klasna says that the school system didn't come to the sleeve decision on their own. Each spring, the public is invited to participate in an open discussion as to changes to the code of conduct and dress code are considered.