Wyoming wolf hunt to begin Sunday - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Wyoming wolf hunt to begin Sunday

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.

Wyoming's wolf hunting season opens Sunday and runs through Dec. 31. It is confined to 12 trophy game hunt areas in the northwest part of the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has set a quota of 44 wolves to be taken.

Wolf hunting continues to be prohibited in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, the National Elk Refuge near Jackson and on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Outside those areas and the trophy game hunt area, wolves are considered predators and can be shot on sight as long as the kill is reported.

Earlier this year, a court lifted federal protection for wolves in Wyoming. Montana and Idaho already have established wolf hunting seasons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

