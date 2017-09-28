Wyoming wolf hunt to begin Sunday - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
Billings Clinic is the first in Billings to offer a new pain management option for mothers going into labor.
Billings Clinic is the first in Billings to offer a new pain management option for mothers going into labor.
Billings' longest-serving city administrator Tina Volek is retiring on Friday, September 30. With over 37 years of experience, Tina Volek shared with some of the most rewarding parts of her career and her accomplishments.
Billings' longest-serving city administrator Tina Volek is retiring on Friday, September 30. With over 37 years of experience, Tina Volek shared with some of the most rewarding parts of her career and her accomplishments.
Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver.
Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
Billings' Log Cabin Bakery is closing its doors. They announced the closure in a Facebook post Wednesday evening: Log Cabin Bakery
Billings' Log Cabin Bakery is closing its doors. They announced the closure in a Facebook post Wednesday evening: Log Cabin Bakery
Billings Clinic is the first in Billings to offer a new pain management option for mothers going into labor.
Billings Clinic is the first in Billings to offer a new pain management option for mothers going into labor.
RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears. Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.
RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears. Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.
Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver.
Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver.
The display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch's Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick's 49ers jersey.
The display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch's Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick's 49ers jersey.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
Officials at the park said Wednesday that they were searching for more victims after the rock fall at El Capitan.
Officials at the park said Wednesday that they were searching for more victims after the rock fall at El Capitan.
For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.