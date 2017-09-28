'Seinfeld' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has breast cancer - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The star of "Veep" and "Seinfeld" posted word of her illness Thursday on social media. A spokeswoman for Louis-Dreyfus confirmed the posts were authentic.

On her Twitter account, the actress wrote that one in eight women get breast cancer, adding, "Today, I'm the one."

Louis-Dreyfus also used her tweet to call for universal health care. She wrote that she was lucky to have "fantastic" health insurance through her union but that not all women are so lucky.

Louis-Dreyfus' publicist says no further details about her condition would be provided at this time.

The actress won her sixth Emmy Award this month for "Veep."

