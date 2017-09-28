Congressman shot by man targeting GOP returns to House floor

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Rep. Steve Scalise's return to the House floor (all times local):

11 a.m.

Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.

Slowly and with a sense of purpose, Scalise made his way into the chamber. He was wounded three months ago when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice.

All members of the House stood and applauded. The Louisiana Republican relied on crutches to walk.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

10:17 a.m.

The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

That's the word from Majority Whip Steve Scalise's office. The Louisiana Republican will vote Thursday morning and address his colleagues on the House floor. This is his first public appearance since the shooting.

