Congressman shot by man targeting GOP returns to House floor

Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.
Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room.
NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump issued a new order, revising his controversial travel ban.
President Donald Trump issued a new order, revising his controversial travel ban.
Iran has successfully tested a new ballistic missile "capable of carrying multiple warheads", the state-run broadcaster press TV reported on Saturday
Iran has successfully tested a new ballistic missile "capable of carrying multiple warheads", the state-run broadcaster press TV reported on Saturday
The NFL said President Trump disrespected the League in a comment he made Friday night. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded on Saturday saying "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture." The statement said "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month."
The NFL said President Trump disrespected the League in a comment he made Friday night. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded on Saturday saying "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture." The statement said "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month."
RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears. Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.
RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears. Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver.
Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver.
Billings Clinic is the first in Billings to offer a new pain management option for mothers going into labor.
Billings Clinic is the first in Billings to offer a new pain management option for mothers going into labor.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
The display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch's Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick's 49ers jersey.
The display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch's Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick's 49ers jersey.
Officials at the park said Wednesday that they were searching for more victims after the rock fall at El Capitan.
Officials at the park said Wednesday that they were searching for more victims after the rock fall at El Capitan.
The road is open, but Montana Highway Patrol says be careful on your morning commute as the wrecker crew is still working.
The road is open, but Montana Highway Patrol says be careful on your morning commute as the wrecker crew is still working.