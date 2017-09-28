New pain management option for expectant mothers in Billings

Billings Clinic is the first in Billings to offer a new pain management option for mothers going into labor.
Billings' longest-serving city administrator Tina Volek is retiring on Friday, September 30. With over 37 years of experience, Tina Volek shared with some of the most rewarding parts of her career and her accomplishments.
Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will deliver a keynote address at the Montana High Tech Jobs Summit.
The road is open, but Montana Highway Patrol says be careful on your morning commute as the wrecker crew is still working.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears. Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture. And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...
ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead.
We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.
