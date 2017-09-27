Hugh Hefner, Founder of Playboy, Dead at 91

The founder of Playboy has passed away.
When asked after his round if he knew the record was close, Billings West golfer Joey Moore smiled a little. Standing on the 18th tee box, already ten shots ahead of the rest of the Class AA field at Buffalo Hills Golf Club on Wednesday, he didn't have to test it.
Following a cyber attack that kept 15,000 Flathead Valley students from school, Senator Steve Daines spoke with FBI Director Schris Wray about further threats and prevention.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
Each year, for the past three years, LGBT advocacy groups have tallied the killings of more than 20 transgender people in the U.S. Yet state or federal hate crime laws are rarely used to prosecute the slayings.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players used the national anthem to show their defiance to President Donald Trump's criticism, with at least 100 players kneeling or sitting in protest and one team staying in the locker room.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump issued a new order, revising his controversial travel ban.
Iran has successfully tested a new ballistic missile "capable of carrying multiple warheads", the state-run broadcaster press TV reported on Saturday
The NFL said President Trump disrespected the League in a comment he made Friday night. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded on Saturday saying "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture." The statement said "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month."
A strong aftershock has rolled through Mexico City, swaying buildings and sending some people running into the street.
Florida Georgia Line visited Tri-Cities for a concert at the Toyota Center but drummer Sean Fuller got an early start on the day.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Court documents involving Charles Green have been obtained by KULR-8.
The Idaho Transportation Department is considering the construction of overpasses that would provide wildlife a safe crossing over a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near the state's border with Montana.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means."
Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.
It's not your average pet rescue.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest."
The road is open, but Montana Highway Patrol says be careful on your morning commute as the wrecker crew is still working.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
RENTON, Wash. - A woman who witnessed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett having an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside of Seahawks headquarters this week says the encounter moved her to tears. Dayna Coats, a military wife, wrote about her encounter with Bennett and the group of vets on Tuesday on Facebook.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture. And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...
ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead.
We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
Tips on how to not fall victim to scammers who take flood-damaged vehicles and make them look like new.
Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
A grizzly bear that has been raiding backcountry campsites and chasing campers in Yellowstone National Park since last year has been captured and killed.
