Alzheimer's caregiver shares personal story of her father

Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver. 

Susan Walters is a caregiver for her father who has Lewy Body Dementia. 

Walters tells us caregivers are essential for Alzheimer's and Dementia patients because so many of them cannot speak for themselves. 

Walters says she visits her father everyday to keep his mind as sharp as it can be. 

She tells us one of the most difficult things for a caregiver is seeing their loved one deteriorate right before their eyes. While being a caregiver can be very difficult, it's the moments of clarity that make it so rewarding. 

"My dad's always, always been my go-to guy. I mean, if I have a question about anything, I can ask my dad and he usually has some bits of wisdom, and I don't get that anymore," said Walters, "It was just an amazing day, I called everybody. I was like, 'oh my gosh, my dad, my dad!' You know cause it was just, it meant the world to me. And that might be the last one I get. I don't know, but that's okay too."

Walters says some days she cries, some days she thanks God that she's able to still see her dad.

For those of you who are just starting this caregiver process, Walters said simply, just don't give up on them because they truly are the same person you know and love. 

If you would like more information on Alzheimer's Disease, click here. At that link, you can also find information on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

