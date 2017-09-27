Alzheimer's caregiver shares personal story of her father

Alzheimer's Disease affects so many people in our country. One of those most affected by the disease is the caregiver.
September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation. Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will deliver a keynote address at the Montana High Tech Jobs Summit.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
The road is open, but Montana Highway Patrol says be careful on your morning commute as the wrecker crew is still working.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture. And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...
A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.
The race for the next mayor of Billings is on. Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann answered many questions tonight that helped voters face a difficult question: Who will they vote for as their next mayor?
ELK, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which resulted in an attempted murder and apparent suicide. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting behind Miller's One Stop on the Newport Highway in Elk, Washington. The caller said there was a shooting and a man was shot and possibly dead.
We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
