National Women's Health and Fitness day is September 27th

September 27th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day across the nation.

Women often times are more focused on the health and happiness of their families than their own health. One Billings women decided to change the narrative and give some attention to her health.

One year ago, Debbie Dobson was 80 pounds heavier and diagnosed with a heart condition that made her rethink the way she was living. Debbie said her heart would palpitate with the second beat beating so hard that it would interrupt her conversations and daily activities. This heart condition also caused her to almost faint a few times at work prompting her to take a trip to the ER.

Debbie had seen her Father have his first heart attack when she was a sophomore in high school and knew she didn't want her children going through the same thing. Her diagnosis packed a powerful punch and cause Debbie to take her health into her own hands.

She said she changed how she was eating by not eliminating food but by cleaning up how she ate. If she took away her favorite foods then she knew she would give up. She got her family involved as well by planning out picnic style dinners so everyone could pick the different options they liked while still eating healthy.

Along with eating better, Debbie decided that she would fit in workouts whenever she could often times at home with her kids. She wanted her kids to learn to have a healthy body and avoid body image issues later on.

Being a mom of two keeps Debbie busy but she still has time to look after herself. Here is one tip she shared with us, "My dialogue has always been I'm not trying to lose weight I'm trying to have a healthy body. I think, Don't look at it as a take away from your family but as a way to contribute to your family in a different way. Have fun with it."

Dr. Sarosh Januja, a cardiologist at St. Vincent Healthcare, said women's health is important and for her patients, she "typically starts by advising patients to identify even just one bad food that they're eating on a regular basis that they can absolutely cut out. So whether it's soda or if someone loves eating bread with every meal she encourages them to get rid of that one thing first and sometimes that's all the push they need to start incorporating healthier habits."

Debbie and Dr. Januja both agree that support is also one of the biggest factors in starting to live a healthy lifestyle.