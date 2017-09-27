SEC Chairman coming to Montana for tech summit

The following is a press release from Senator Steve Daines.

SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will deliver a keynote address at the Montana High Tech Jobs Summit.

The Summit, co-sponsored by Daines, will take place in Missoula on October 9. The Montana Tech Summit will serve as a unique opportunity to bring together the nation’s tech leaders in the hub of Montana’s growing technology sector. The Summit will highlight Montana’s growing role in the nation’s high-tech economy and serve as an opportunity to discuss ways to create more good-paying Montana tech jobs.

“Chairman Clayton is a partner in reducing the regulatory burden on small businesses, increasing global competiveness and developing sustained economic growth,” Daines stated. “I’m thrilled to host Chairman Clayton in Montana to show him firsthand the booming demand for much-needed funding. As Chairman Clayton revises red tape to make funding more accessible, he will be further equipped to help fast growing Montana start-ups by visiting our state.”

About Jay Clayton:

Jay Clayton was nominated to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 20, 2017 by President Donald Trump and sworn in on May 4, 2017, following confirmation by the U.S. Senate on May 2, 2017.

Prior to joining the Commission, Mr. Clayton was a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where for over 20 years he advised public and private companies on a wide range of matters, including securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and regulatory and enforcement proceedings. His experience includes counseling companies in various industries and advising market participants on capital raising and trading matters in the United States and abroad, including while resident in Europe for five years.

Mr. Clayton has authored publications on securities law, cybersecurity, and other regulatory issues. From 2009 to 2017, he was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, teaching “M&A Through the Business Cycle” each spring semester as well as guest lecturing in other classes and at other institutions.

Prior to joining Sullivan & Cromwell, Mr. Clayton served as a law clerk for the Honorable Marvin Katz of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. A member of the New York and Washington, D.C. bars, Mr. Clayton studied and received degrees in engineering, economics, and law. He earned a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was the recipient of the Thouron Award for post-graduate study in the United Kingdom, enabling him to earn a B.A. and M.A. in Economics from the University of Cambridge. Mr. Clayton received a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Before being elected to Congress, Daines spent 13 years working in the technology sector. He helped grow RightNow Technologies, a Bozeman-based technology company, into a global leader in cloud computing. The company grew rapidly to 17 offices around the world and software products in more than 30 languages. Oracle acquired RightNow in 2012 and remains one of Montana's largest commercial employers.