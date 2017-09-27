SEC Chairman coming to Montana for tech summit

President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
President Donald Trump traveled to Indiana Wednesday to unveil his new tax plan.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will deliver a keynote address at the Montana High Tech Jobs Summit.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will deliver a keynote address at the Montana High Tech Jobs Summit.
The race for the next mayor of Billings is on. Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann answered many questions tonight that helped voters face a difficult question: Who will they vote for as their next mayor?
The race for the next mayor of Billings is on. Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann answered many questions tonight that helped voters face a difficult question: Who will they vote for as their next mayor?
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Two weeks ago, the Billings city council voted 6 to 5 not to allow pot belly pigs as pets within city limits. Several pot belly pig owners are fighting back because they say the city's recent vote will mean they will have to give up their family pets.
Two weeks ago, the Billings city council voted 6 to 5 not to allow pot belly pigs as pets within city limits. Several pot belly pig owners are fighting back because they say the city's recent vote will mean they will have to give up their family pets.
The road is open, but Montana Highway Patrol says be careful on your morning commute as the wrecker crew is still working.
The road is open, but Montana Highway Patrol says be careful on your morning commute as the wrecker crew is still working.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers.
Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture. And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...
Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture. And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...
A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.
A shocking trend is taking over college campuses with the intention to help someone drunk, or with alcohol poisoning by propping them up with a backpack. But health officials say it's far from safe. It's being referred to as "Jansporting," named after the common Jansport brand backpack.
The race for the next mayor of Billings is on. Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann answered many questions tonight that helped voters face a difficult question: Who will they vote for as their next mayor?
The race for the next mayor of Billings is on. Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann answered many questions tonight that helped voters face a difficult question: Who will they vote for as their next mayor?
We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
We met with Bill and his dog JP. Bill says the dog helps him cope with his PTSD.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has closely followed his boss' playbook, encouraging mining and drilling on public lands and reducing the size of national monuments. Yet he's made an exception in his home state of Montana.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has closely followed his boss' playbook, encouraging mining and drilling on public lands and reducing the size of national monuments. Yet he's made an exception in his home state of Montana.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An 8-year-old Sacramento boy was beaten to death with a hammer while protecting his younger sister from being sexually assaulted by his mother's ex-boyfriend, according to court documents. Investigators say Dante Daniels was beaten on September 1 and died six days later from his injuries. A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. was performing a criminal lewd act on Dante's 7-year-old sister when Dante stepped in to help.